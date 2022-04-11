Puri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is scheduled to visit Puri and inaugurate Shri Jagannath Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH) here Monday. The government health facility and medical college has been constructed at a cost of Rs 500 crore, an official said.

The official source also informed that the district administration and police have made extensive arrangements for smooth conduct of the inaugural programme including peaceful visit of the Chief Minister.

Patnaik will hold a discussion with the newly-admitted MBBS students during his official visit, Puri district Collector Samarth Verma said.

There are hostel facilities for 150 female and 300 male students.

Puri Superintendent of Police Kanwar Vishal Singh Sunday visited the medical college and has reviewed security arrangements ahead of Patnaik’s visit. “As per the schedule, CM’s helicopter will land at 5.00 PM Monday on a temporary helipad erected inside the campus of the medical college. Then he will attend the inaugural programme as chief guest and inaugurate the medical college,” SP Singh expressed.

It is pertinent to mention, admission of the first batch (100) of Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) students has already been completed. Other infrastructures like students’ hostel, canteen, laboratory, classroom and administrative block are also completed.

PNN