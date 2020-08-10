Bhubaneswar: On the 126th birthday anniversary of former President of India Varahagiri Venkata Giri, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday paid tribute to him by remembering his great achievements. CM Naveen Patnaik also paid his tribute to Indian Classical singer Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi on his 88th birthday.

Remembering the Bharat Ratna awardee, Patnaik tweeted, “Remembering former President of India and Bharat Ratna #VVGiri on his birth anniversary. He was a dedicated freedom fighter, able statesman, a great parliamentarian and a staunch supporter of labour rights”.

— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 10, 2020

Varahagiri Venkata Giri popularly known as VV Giri, was the only Independent candidate to have been elected to the post of the President so far.

Giri was born at Odisha’s Berhampur in Ganajm district. After completing his college career in Khallikot University of Berhampur, he went Ireland to pursue law at University College Dublin.

Giri was the fourth president of India and entered the Rashtrapati Bhawan 24 August 1969 and held office for a full term until 1974.

Giri also honored by the Government of India with Bharat Ratna Award in 1975.

On the other hand Pandit Raghunath Panigrahi was born 10 August 1932 in Gunpur of Rayagada district Odisha. He was an Indian Classical Singer and Music Director. He died 25 August 2013 in Bhubaneswar at the age of 82.

For his great contribution towards Indian Classical Music, he was honoured by the India Government with Padma Shri in 2010.

PNN