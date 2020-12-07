Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik referred Monday the corruption allegations against Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi to the Hon’ble Lokayukta, Odisha for investigation. This is the first time that the Odisha government has asked the Hon’ble Lokayukta to probe into corruption allegations against an MLA.

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had expelled its sitting Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahi from the primary membership of the party November 29. In the expulsion letter the reason mentioned was ‘anti-people’ activities.

The three-time MLA was subsequently arrested December 3 from his residence here and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Panigrahi was arrested for his alleged involvement in a job fraud racket. Currently Panigrahi is lodged in Jharpada jail. The complaint was lodged by Tata Motors at the Cyber Police Station.

Tata Motors officials had lodged a complaint accusing Akash Pathak — son of suspended IFS officer Abhay Kant Pathak — of duping several job aspirants on the pretext of providing them with jobs in the automobile major. Akash allegedly duped 67 persons from Gopalpur by impersonating as the managing director of the company. Tata Motors authorities had come up with a clarification Saturday that Akash had never been a Tata Motors employee.

The Odisha government led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is known for its anti-corruption stand. Hence it was the main reason why strong action has been taken against Panigrahi.

