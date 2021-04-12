Pipili: BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will campaign for his party’s candidate Rudra Pratap Maharathy in the Pipili by-poll Monday.

As it was earlier said by the party, the CM’s campaigning will be through virtual mode.

According to party sources, all necessary arrangements have been made in the constituency for the CM’s virtual mode campaigning. “Large LED TVs are being installed at strategic locations so that many people can hear the CM addressing,” they added.

The party had announced April 5 that the CM would campaign for Rudra Pratap Maharathy.

Notably, the Pipili by-election was necessitated after the death of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy who passed away October 4.

The party has fielded Rudra Pratap, Pradeep Maharathy’s son, while the BJP and the Congress have fielded Ashrit Pattanayak and Ajit Mangaraj respectively.

Notably, Managaraj is undergoing treatment after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The by-election is scheduled April 17 and the results will be announced May 2.

PNN