Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will make an aerial survey of flood affected areas in the state Monday.

Stating this in a video release, Chief Secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy said, “The Chief Minister will hold a discussion with senior officials on the flood situation after his aerial survey.”

Also read: 16 dead, over 8 lakh affected in Odisha floods

On the flood situation in River Mahanadi, Tripathy said that maximum 9.11 lakh Cusecs of water was released through 46 sluice gates of Hirakud Dam reservoir yesterday.

Mundali barrage recorded highest flow of 10.02 lakh Cusecs of rainwater Sunday morning. Since the flow has not increased at Mundali, it is expected that it will come down by around 10am Monday, the Chief Secretary added.

He further said that due to release of floodwater of River Mahanadi, three blocks of Kendrapada district and some areas of Jagatsinghpur, Puri and Cuttack districts will become affected.

Close watch has been kept on Devi and Bhargavi rivers that were flowing above the danger mark in Puri district.

PNN