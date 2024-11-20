Bhubaneswar: On the occasion of World Toilet Day, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi lauded India’s significant strides in improving sanitation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He remarked, “On this World Toilet Day, we celebrate India’s remarkable progress in ensuring clean and hygienic sanitation facilities for millions of citizens through initiatives like the Swachh Bharat Mission. These efforts have transformed lives, empowered communities, and promoted dignity.” Let’s continue working towards a healthier, cleaner, and open defecation-free India, he added. His statement emphasised the importance of collective efforts to achieve sanitation goals and ensure a better quality of life for all citizens.

World Toilet Day was observed across Odisha Tuesday, with various government departments organising programmes to spread awareness about the importance of toilets, sanitation, and the need to eliminate open defecation and open urination. The theme for this year, “Toilets – A Place for Peace,” highlighted the role of toilets in promoting health, hygiene, dignity, and peace of mind for individuals and communities. The observance of the day was aimed at encouraging people to recognise the need for toilets in every home and community and to take responsibility for their upkeep. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department marked the occasion at the State Institute for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PR) here. The department issued permits for the construction of individual household toilets to several beneficiaries as part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva-2024’ campaign. The initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that every household has access to basic sanitation facilities. The department also took the opportunity to honour various districts for their outstanding achievements in cleanliness programmes.

Awards were given for best cleanliness target units, cleanliness camps, and innovative waste-to-art initiatives. Drinking Water and Sanitation director Vineet Bhagwaj, welcomed the gathering and spoke about the tremendous improvements in public health that have resulted from increased toilet usage in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the World Toilet Day programme was attended in City by Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra and Mayor Sulochana Das. Minister Mahapatra emphasised that using and maintaining toilets is not only a basic necessity but a fundamental responsibility of every citizen. He pointed out that people must take care of both public and private toilets, especially in crowded urban areas. Das also spoke about the importance of keeping Bhubaneswar an open defecation-free city. She urged citizens to refrain from open urination and defecation and continue their efforts to maintain the city’s cleanliness. World Toilet Day 2024 served as a powerful reminder of the crucial role that sanitation plays in ensuring a cleaner, healthier, and more dignified life for all.