Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will hear public grievances at the CM’s Grievance Cell at Unit 5 here Monday.

Registration for the same will start from 8am till 12 O’ clock while hearing of pleas will begin at 11am, said a release issued by the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) department.

“It is for the information of the general public that persons having genuine grievances will have to register their names and submit their complaints in writing. The same will be forwarded to the grievance cell for redressal,” said a statement from the CMO.

Discontinued since 2020 after surge in Covid-19 cases, the Chief Minister’s public grievance hearing was revived by Mohan Charan Majhi-led first BJP government in Odisha.

More than 5,000 people from across Odisha, including differently-abled persons, lined up July 1 before the grievance cell to present their problems before the CM. A total of 1,540 people had registered during the first day of hearing while Majhi personally met more than 1,000 people.

The Chief Minister had said that he would continue to listen to grievances from the public every Monday.

PNN