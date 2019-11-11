Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday announced a slew of relief measures for farmers and people affected by the cyclonic storm Bulbul.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) admitted that the cyclonic storm caused severe damage to standing crops in coastal districts. It also said that the livelihood of people dependent on animal husbandry, fisheries and other sectors had been affected. The relief package will cover all farmers, fishermen and other communities who suffered losses.

The CMO announced that agriculture input subsidy will be provided to small and marginal farmers who sustained 33 per cent or above losses starting from Rs6,800 per hectare to Rs18,000 per hectare depending upon land and crops grown. It also said that agricultural input subsidy to any affected farmer should not be less than Rs2,000 for perennial crops and Rs 1,000 for other crops.

Other benefits for the farmers included distribution of seeds, mini kits of pulses and oil seeds, distribution of 3,000 sprayers at a subsidy of 50 per cent. Affected farmers will be entitled to 10,000 vegetable mini kits. An incentive of Rs 15,000 per farmer for repair and renovation of betel vine cultivation has also been announced by the CMO Monday.

The Chief Minister also promised funds for repair and renovation of shades, thatched structures for restoration of mushroom units, distribution of quality seeds and other inputs for rabi season.

For those involved in animal husbandry, the government announced compensations for losses of animals. It has been decided to disburse Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo and Rs 25000 per draught animal up to three animals. Compensation for loss of calves, goats, sheep and poultry birds at different rates has also been announced.

Assistance has also been announced for fishermen for their losses. They are now entitled for assistance to the tune of Rs 4,100 for repair of partially damaged boats. Compensation for damages to fishing nets has also been announced for them.