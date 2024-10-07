Bhubaneswar: Young conservationist and founder of Odisha Paryavaran Sanrakshan Abhiyan Trust Soumya Ranjan Biswal urged Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi to take immediate action to protect the critically vulnerable Olive Ridley sea turtle breeding site at Devi River Mouth. A Limca Book of Records holder for his efforts in sea turtle conservation and spreading awareness, Biswal has garnered global recognition for his community-led initiatives, focused on preserving marine life, mangroves, and enhancing coastal climate resilience.

In his appeal, Biswal emphasised that despite relentless efforts from dedicated young conservationists, systemic failures and negligence by various government departments threaten the survival of the vital nesting site. He pointed out that the Supreme Court’s interim orders from 2003, aimed at protecting Olive Ridley turtles, have been largely ignored at the designated site, resulting in catastrophic losses. “Over the past decade, we have witnessed the tragic deaths of nearly 20,000 Olive Ridley turtles,” Biswal said. “These losses are suppressed by local authorities, yet the ecological damage is undeniable, compromising the oceanic health of Odisha, a region already prone to disasters,” he added. The ongoing trawling activities near the Devi Mouth not only lead to direct turtle deaths but also disrupt their mating, nesting, and breeding due to light and sound pollution. Although the Forest department has been supportive by conducting coastal patrols, these efforts have not been sufficient to stop illegal fishing activities that continue to pose a significant threat, Biswal said.