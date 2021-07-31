Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday urged the Centre to supply adequate fertilisers to the state as the farmers were facing shortages during the peak of the Kharif cultivation period.

In a letter to Union Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Patnaik said a short supply of fertiliser may “unnecessarily invite law and order situation in most of the districts”.

“I, therefore, request your personal intervention in the matter for supply of fertilisers to the state as per the monthly agreed supply plan including the backlog of the previous months for smooth distribution in the greater interest of farmers,” he wrote.

Patnaik pointed out that the allocation declined during the peak demand period of May, June and July.

“During May, June and July there has been severe short supply of different fertilisers. During current Kharif till date, the state has received only 1,45,145 MT of urea against the allocation of 2,31,530 MT and agreed supply plan of 2,10,000 MT,” he said.

The Chief Minister noted that during the period the state received 97,763 MT of DAP against the allocation of 1,52,000 MT and agreed supply plan of 1,45,000 MT.

Overall, the supply of fertilisers was 60-74 per cent against the agreed supply, he mentioned in the letter.

Stating that farmers in the state suffered severe crop loss due to cyclone Yaas, Patnaik said that to optimise their production, the supply of the most critical input like fertiliser should be as per requirement.

A delegation of BJD MPs also met Mandaviya Saturday morning and put forth the state’s demand for immediate supply of fertilisers.

Mandaviya immediately spoke to the Ministry officials and asked them to do the needful at the earliest, a member of the delegation said.