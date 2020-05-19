Cuttack: With super cyclone Amphan inching closer to Odisha, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Tuesday deployed 14 sector officers to manage the situation under CMC limits.

CMC commissioner Ananya Das said that each sector officer will take responsibility of four wards in the city.

The sector officers have been asked to coordinate with engineers, community organisers and sanitary inspectors and manage the 24-hr control rooms in their areas.

The CMC has made a list of 99 slum areas. While 84 cyclone shelters have been kept ready for the people from these slum areas, evacuation will be carried out, if necessary, Das added.

The commissioner further explained that apart from fire services teams, CMC has kept more than a hundred generators and pumps on standby to meet any eventuality.

Meanwhile, CMC has opened the sluice gates and zero-point gates at Matrubhaban and Khannagar for smooth release of the rainwater in the city.