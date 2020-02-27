Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has imposed a penalty of Rs 50,000 on a private company for disfiguring wall paintings in the city here.

The private company, Ganapati Institute of Engineering and Technology in Jagatpur, had pasted advertisement posters on wall paintings in the city, CMC sources said.

The CMC had drawn paintings on several roadside walls of the city as part of a beautification drive a few months ago. The civic body had put restrictions on pasting advertisement posters on the painted walls. It had also decided to impose a penalty of Rs 5,000 for an advertisement poster measuring one square feet while a poster measuring more than one square feet will invite Rs 10,000 as penalty.

CMC sources said the Jagatpur-based private entity had pasted advertisement posters on wall paintings in Jobra area of the city. “The private entity had pasted a poster measuring around five square feet on wall paintings. It has been slapped a penalty of Rs 50,000. We will take stern action against entities that disfigure the wall paintings. Apart from imposing penalty, we will blacklist the errant entities,” said CMC commissioner Ananya Das.