Bhubaneswar: The state government, Tuesday, said that not a single case filed before 2018 is pending with the Chief Minister’s Grievance Cell. The data was furnished by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik before the Assembly in a written statement.

The details given by the CM said that in the last eight years, since 2011-12, it has disposed of 28,879 cases that came before the special cell.

He said in the last 10 years the cell received altogether 89,222 grievances out of which 36,302 have been disposed of while a total of 44,611 have been forwarded to the departments concerned for action.