Bhubaneswar: The 32nd meeting of the Central Hindi Committee was held in New Delhi Monday under the chairmanship of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Attending this meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi made some proposals for the propagation of Hindi language in Odisha. They include the establishment of special Hindi educational institutes with more number of Hindi teachers in the state and setting up of special Hindi educational institutes to promote Hindi literature. CM Majhi said Odia-Hindi translation centre is required for the propagation of Odia and Hindi languages and translation of the original literary works. For this, the chief minister proposed to establish a special translation centre with financial support of from the Department of Official Languages of the Central government. He said more cultural programmes should be organised at national and state level for cultural exchange between Hindi and Odia language people. Poets, writers, and intellectuals of different states must participate in all these programmes, he added. “An Inter-Language Research Institute should also be set up in the state for research work in both languages, the CM said. The chief minister also asked for Central grants and special assistance to the state for various schemes including setting up of educational institutions for promotion of Hindi. Union Health Minister JP Nadda, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab were present in the meeting.

Also Read: Closure of research centre hits GI tag demand for green gram