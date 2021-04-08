Cuttack: Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) Thursday sealed Mahendra Coaching Centre at Arunodaya Nagar for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

The increasing daily case of COVID-19 has been a cause of headache for the district administration and the civic body authorities. As part of the containment plan, CMC enforcement squad has been conducting raids in markets, malls and educational institutions.

During the visit to the institution Thursday, the team found COVID-19 guidelines were being flouted with impunity. While the prescribed distance between students was not being maintained, most of them were found without masks.

The officials sealed the centre until further orders.

Notably, Cuttack district Thursday reported 50 fresh cases. With this, the district’s total number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 29,778. Of them, while 284 are active cases, 29,348 patients have recovered from the disease. The killer virus has so far claimed 142 lives in the district.