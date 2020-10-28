Bhubaneswar: The ‘quantum of sentence’ awarded to former Union Minister Dilip Ray was suspended by the Delhi High Court Tuesday evening.

The sentence was pronounced by Special Court of CBI October 26, in connection with Brahmadiha coal block allocation in Jharkhand.

Also read: Tension mounts over ‘postal ballot voting’ process ahead of Balasore Sadar bypoll

A single-judge bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait suspended the three-year jail term after hearing Ray’s application in this regard.

Bringing temporary relief to Ray, the ‘quantum of sentence’ has been suspended for the time being and the case has been fixed for hearing November 23, his pleader Chandra Prakash informed.

Special Judge Bharat Parashar had awarded a three-year jail term each to two erstwhile senior officials of the Ministry of Coal Pradip Kumar Banerjee, Nitya Nand Gautam and director of Castron Technologies Mahendra Kumar Agarwalla in this connection.

Notably, the Special Judge of CBI court had imposed a fiscal penalty of Rs 10 lakh on each of them, Rs. 60 lakh on Castron Technologies Limited and Rs. 10 lakh on Castron Mining Limited as well.

PNN