Bhubaneswar: The Central government’s decision to construct the coastal highway NH-516A, connecting Gopalpur with Satapada via Krushnaprasad in the Chilika region, has sparked concerns over its potential impact on the lake’s fragile ecosystem.

Experts at a discussion organised Sunday by the Orissa Environmental Society (OES) on the theme ‘Preservation of Chilika Lake Ecosystem’ highlighted the threats posed by the project, including increased air, water, and noise pollution, which could have detrimental effects on the lake’s biodiversity.

Chilika Lake, Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon and the second-largest in the world, is recognised as an ecologically significant wetland and has been a Ramsar site since 1981. It hosts diverse marine life, including fish, migratory birds, and Irrawaddy dolphins, and serves as a critical socio-economic resource for local communities.

However, the lake faces mounting environmental and socio-economic challenges that threaten its ecological health and the livelihoods of those dependent on it.

OES working president Jaya Krushna Panigrahi attributed much of the stress on the lake to human interventions, which he said adversely affect its biodiversity. Former engineer-in-chief of the Works department Manoranjan Mishra emphasised the importance of using eco-friendly technologies during construction to minimise damage. Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) scientist Debasish Mahapatro warned that benthic fauna and seagrass would face further threats if the highway is built.

Former advisor to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) VP Upadhyay advocated for comprehensive environmental impact assessments before initiating such a large-scale project.

Centurion University professor Siba Prasad Parida suggested that migratory birds and dolphins might adapt to the changes if construction-related damage is minimised. Meanwhile, OES president SN Patro underscored the need to balance development with eco-restoration measures.

The speakers proposed an alternative route connecting Rambha, Balugaon, Tangi, Bhusandpur, and Satapada to prevent further degradation of Chilika Lake. This alternative, they argued, would help preserve the ecological integrity of the lake while addressing developmental needs.