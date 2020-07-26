Bhubaneswar: Except for Ganjam, all other coastal districts in the state have received deficit rainfall of 23-47 per cent till July 25.

According to data available with the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, five coastal districts—Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balaosre along with Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur and Sonepur have recorded less than normal rainfall.

Puri district has recorded a deficit rainfall of 47 per cent while Khurda and Kendrapara districts each received 40 per cent less rainfall so far. Jajpur recorded 39 per cent deficit rain followed by Cuttack (36 per cent), Balasore (32 per cent), Sonepur (25 per cent) and Bhadrak & Jagatsinghpur (23 per cent each).

The shortage of rainfall in Puri, Khurda and Kendrapara may affect agricultural activities in the pockets where irrigation facility is not available, sources said.

The state as a whole has recorded a 6 per cent less than normal rainfall till July 25. However, the situation is better than last year in the state as the state had witnessed 32 per cent deficit rainfall till this period last year, said director of Bhubaneswar Met Centre, HR Biswas.

The monsoon has become weak in the state. But, rainfall activity is continuing in many parts of the state, he said.

Commenting on the deficit rainfall in coastal areas, the director said, “Usually coastal areas receive rain under the influence of low pressure areas in Bay of Bengal. But, this year, the sea has not witnessed low pressures like past years.”

The weather condition is likely to remain the same for another week. After that rainfall may occur, Biswas added.