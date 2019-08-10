Bhubaneswar: Odisha Police Saturday instructed superintendents of police (SPs) of coastal districts to remain alert in view of the possible terror activities after abrogation of Article 370 August 5.

Additional Director General of Police for Rail and Coastal Security, Pranabindu Acharya Saturday sent letters to the SPs in this regard. The police are leaving no stone unturned to thwart terrorist activities through the coastline.

The SPs of all seven coastal districts have been directed to keep close vigil through 18 marine police stations in their districts. Odisha has a 487-km coastline extending through Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Ganjam, Kendrapara, Balasore, Bhadrak and Khurda.

Fishermen have been asked to inform authorities about any suspicious activities along the coast. The cops have been asked to conduct patrolling on sea using interceptor boats.