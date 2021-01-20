Bhubaneswar: Regional Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar Wednesday announced that the temperature in Odisha will again fall from January 22, 2021.

“There is no large change in minimum temperature (Night temperature) during the next 2 days fall. However, it will decrease by 2-3 degrees due to the return of north-westerly dry air after two days,” Director of Regional Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Meanwhile, the department predicted that shallow to moderate fog will also be experienced over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and at one or two places over the districts of South Coastal including Odisha, Mayurbhanj, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, January 21.

The MeT department warning cold wave in some districts some department issued yellow warning in nine districts like Bhadrak, Kendrapara Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khordha, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal and Jajpur from tomorrow.

On January 22, shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha, Kandhamal, Malkangiri and Koraput.

Meanwhile, sudden decrease in temperature in Daringbadi, threw lives out of gear in the region.

PNN