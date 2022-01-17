New Delhi: Everyone has a special affinity with their pets. Furry friends are there for you in good times and bad, and they know how to cheer you up. After a hard day’s work there’s nothing like coming home to your own bundle of joy.

Here’s a roundup of some celebrities who can’t do without their pets:

Shraddha Kapoor: Shraddha Kapoor’s pet, Shyloh, is her best buddy. Kapoor is frequently spotted spending peaceful time with her all-time bestie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)



Pulkit Samrat: Pulkit Samrat’s devotion to his dog Drogo has resulted in an Instagram account especially for the adorable canine. We can’t get enough of how adorable these two are.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85)

Disha Patani: Disha Patani is an animal lover and she has not one, not two but four pets. Besides her dance routines, Patani frequently posts images of Bella, Jasmine, Goku, and Keety on social media. The actress also has an Instagram account dedicated to pictures of her pets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by disha patani (paatni) 🦋 (@dishapatani)



Anushka Sharma: Dude is very close to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma’s heart. The actress has uploaded numerous photos of herself spending quality time with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Priyanka Chopra has a series on social media titled ‘Diaries of Diana’. Ahter she tied the knot, she and Nick have adopted Gino and Panda, to complete the family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt adores cats. The actress continues to express her affection for her cats by posting photographs of them on Instagram. She has a cat named Edward, who is her all time favourite companion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Kriti Sanon: Actress Kriti Sanon has Disco and Phoebe. The actress keeps sharing videos and images of her furry friends often cuddling or playing with her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



Genelia Deshmukh and Riteish Deshmukh: Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are a power couple, but it’s only a party when their pooch is in their Instagram-worthy frame.