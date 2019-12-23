Berhampur: The timely intervention of the district Collector has helped an accident victim to reach hospital in time and his precious life was saved, a report said.

Ganjam Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange came to rescue a road accident victim and sent him to hospital in his car, Sunday.

About 9 am, Kulange was on his way from Hinjilicut to Shergarh when he spotted an accident at Marudi village under Shergarh block. The injured Shiba Pradhan was left abandoned on the road till the arrival of the Collector. Kulange gave a lift and took Pradhan to Hinjili hospital.

Pradhan was given necessary treatment and Ganjam Collector personally made sure of proper treatment. This simple and timely act of the Collector won hearts and appreciation of one and all.