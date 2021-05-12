Nabarangpur: A large number of teachers have been engaged in Covid-19 management in Nabarangpur district, which is witnessing a surge in the infectious disease.

Keeping the roles of teachers in view during this pandemic, the Collector has stalled the transfer of 158 teachers in the district, a report said.

According to the report, many of the teachers have tested Covid positive and are currently under treatment. Besides, the teachers are engaged in multiple works such as uniform distribution among students, midday meal rice distribution and roster duty for students’ admission.

The office of the district education officer had published the list of teachers transferred to various places April 29. However, the administration had received complaints about the possible outcome of teachers’ transfer during the pandemic.

Besides, it was alleged that transfer of some teachers was done after paying graft/commission at various levels. MLAs and MPs had allegedly recommended the transfer 32 teachers.

It was stated that the transfer was done on the basis of a circular issued by the School and Mass Education Department in 2018.

Taking note of the complaints, Collector Ajit Kumar Mishra had issued a show-cause notice to the district education officer on why the teachers would not be transferred on the basis of a new circular issued in 2021.

“Teachers can apply online for their transfer. Why there would be no transparency in showing reasons and motives behind the transfers,” the Collector sought to know from the DEO. Consequently, the transfers were cancelled Tuesday.

PNN