Berhampur: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, vigilance officers Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids at the properties of demonstrator, Chikiti Mahavidyalaya in Ganjam and an assistant account manager of a cooperative society in Bolangir district.

The raids were conducted on Kailash Chandra Mohanty, demonstrator, Chikiti Mahavidyalay and Sudhir Nanda, assistant account manager, cooperative society over allegations of accumulating assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption sleuths raided six places including Mohanty’s houses in Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Chikiti and Chikiti College.

Similarly, vigilance officers carried out searches at Nanda’s houses in Bolangir, Bargarh, Sonepur and Sambalpur. The Vigilance officers also carried out searches at BDCC bank and the house of his relative.

The exact value of their moveable and immoveable properties is yet to be ascertained as the raids are underway.

Notably, Odisha Vigilance officials Monday had carried out simultaneous raids on the properties of Santosh Kumar Rout, secretary of a cooperative society in Uma, Kantamal block in Boudh district and Pandav Nanda, panchayat executive officer, Talapali panchayat under Gaisilet block in Bargarh district on charges of accumulating assets disproportionate to their known sources of income.

