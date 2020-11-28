Ganjam: A college-going minor girl who was battling for life at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after a self-immolation bid succumbed late Friday night.

The deceased has been identified as a resident of a place under Rambha police limits in Ganjam district. She lit herself Friday. Her family members rescued her in a critical condition and rushed her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Later, she was shifted to SCBMCH in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated.

After receiving a complaint from the deceased’s grandfather, Rambha police have registered a case (Case No-415/20) and launched an investigation.

“After post mortem, the body will be handed over to the family Saturday,” informed Rambha police station IIC Krushna Chandra Sethi, adding, they have detained a person in this regard.

“Our preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl ended her life over a love affair,” Sethi added.

