Sundargarh: A college student was gangraped on a hill top under Kutra police limits in this district. The incident took place Wednesday night but came to the fore Friday when the victim lodged a complaint at Kutra police station.

As per the compliant, the victim, a resident of Kalta area under Koida police limits, is pursuing Plus II in a Rourkela-based college. She along with a class mate stayed in a mess. Her classmate is a resident of an area under Raibaga police limits.

The victim and her friend Wednesday boarded a train and got down at Rajgangpur station to visit a fair (Ursa Utsav) going on at Khatakurabahal.

At the station, two youths– one was the lover of the victim’s friend, joined them. The victim’s friend rode pillion on her lover’s bike and the victim on another. They proceeded towards Khatakurabahal.

Before the victim could realise what trouble lay ahead, she could not find her friend and her lover near her as they had gone far away from them. It was then still a few kilometres from Khatakurabahal.

It was when she found she was riding pillion with an unknown youth with her friend being nowhere near her, she had a sinking feeling. Taking the advantages of her helplessness, the youth called up one of his friends and then they took her to a hill where they took turn on her.

They even recorded the act on their mobile phones. They threatened her not to disclose to anyone about what had happened with her or they would make the video viral.

Then the accused duo dumped her at a place near Khatakurabahal Ursa market before fleeing. Then the victim sought help from local people to inform her family members. Her family members reached Kutra Friday and took her along with them to Rourkela. There, they met the victim’s friend and after piecing together the scenes they went to Jhirpani police station. The Jhirpani police asked them to go to Kutra police station since the crime took place under Kutra police limits.

The victim finally lodged a complaint at Kutra police station. However, the victim alleged the police were yet to register a case on the basis of her complaint. Family members alleged the police’s inaction might allow time for the accused to escape into neighbouring states.

