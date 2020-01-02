Chitrakonda: To facilitate hygienic and proper healthcare fresh and coloured bedsheets are being provided to patients at the Chitrakonda CHC here under Odisha government’s ‘Nirmal Yojna’ scheme.

To prevent the use of the same bedsheets, CHC authorities have introduced day-wise colour schemes. If the colour of bedsheets is blue, then linen of different colour is used Tuesday. This facilitates hygienic healthcare.

Previously as linen was of the same colour it was difficult to identify the fresh from the used ones. Hence patients missed out on proper, clean and sterile healthcare. Now with the implementation of the colour scheme, chances of using used bedsheets have completely been eradicated.

It should be stated here that the Odisha government has introduced a number of healthcare schemes, including providing free sanitary napkins to girls, diagnostic services, eye care and medicines at no or very minimal costs.

