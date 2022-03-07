Bhubaneswar: One of India’s most popular comedians Kapil Sharma is currently in the Odisha capital shooting for a movie which is directed by Nandita Das. People here were pleasantly surprised when they spotted Kapil Sharma shooting for the movie wearing the uniform of a delivery boy and a bag on his shoulder. He was riding a motorcycle.

According to reports, Nandita is aiming to add a realistic touch to the movie. So she has decided to shoot some of the important portions of the film at various restaurants here. She will also be shooting in some Old Bhubaneswar localities.

Sources said that Kapil has shot some of his portions in the city at a mall in Khandagir and some other locations in the state capital.

Meanwhile, video of Kapil riding a bike on the streets of Bhubaneswar has gone viral on various social media platforms.

Earlier, Kapil had shared about some details about the project and shared a post on his Instagram handle with the caption,

“Your Order is Placed

Applause Entertainment & Nandita Das Initiatives are thrilled to present the most exciting collaboration of the year. Writer-Director-Producer Nandita Das teams up with Kapil Sharma in a never seen before avatar of a food delivery rider. Kapil will be joined by Shahana Goswami as the female lead. Filming soon! Need your blessings.”

PNN