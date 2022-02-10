Chhatrapur: The state government has decided to construct an economic corridor from Tata Steel project site to Gopalpur Port in Ganjam district, said sources.

The state government will acquire 25.922 acre land for construction of the economic corridor in order to boost overall economic and industrial development of the region, the sources added.

Ganjam Collector received a letter in this regard from state Revenue and Disaster Management department, Tuesday.

The construction of the economic corridor will be undertaken by Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (IDCO).

The 25.922 acre land required for establishment of the corridor will be acquired from two villages in the area. According to sources, 4.270 acre land will be acquired in Badaputi village while 21.652 acre will be acquired in Basnaputi village.

While land of five persons will be acquired in Badaputi village, the land belonging to 19 people will be acquired in Basnaputi village.

Moreover, efforts will be made to reduce the adverse impact on the land losers due to loss of land and use of infrastructure for development.

Even though land acquisition is stated to be accomplished without any displacement, locals had opposed the move during a public hearing held in the village.

The state government, however, is going ahead with the project. The state government’s decision to go for an economic corridor came after a review of the reports submitted by the district Collector and an expert committee.

Earlier, land has been acquired for the project but is yet to be utilised.

PNN