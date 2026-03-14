New Delhi: The government Saturday said commercial LPG cylinder distribution has been resumed for some industries in various states, adding that no stockouts of LPG have been reported so far at retail outlets in the country.

In a briefing on the current fuel situation, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing and Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, said the government has decided that commercial consumers will also get LPG.

“In some states, commercial cylinders are being directly supplied to industries to meet their operational requirements,” she said.

This is likely to provide relief to commercial establishments and industries, especially the restaurant and hospitality sector.

She further stated that despite the prevailing geopolitical situation, no fuel shortage has been reported. Sharma further insisted on avoiding panic booking, saying the country has enough LPG.

She reiterated that despite the surge in bookings, the government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring that both domestic and commercial consumers continue to receive LPG supply.

After the safe passage of two LPG carriers from the Strait of Hormuz, more LPG tankers are lined up for crossing the war-affected zone after Iran granted Indian-flagged tankers safe passage from the Strait, reliable sources said.

The number of Indian-flagged vessels operating in the Persian Gulf region is 28, and all Indian vessels and crew are being actively monitored for their safety and security.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways continues to closely monitor the prevailing maritime situation in the Persian Gulf region and has strengthened monitoring and preparedness measures in view of the evolving maritime situation in that region.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most vital shipping lanes through which 20 per cent of the world’s oil and gas exports transit.

Meanwhile, two oil tankers, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, are on their way to arrive in the country in a couple of days. These vessels are owned by the state-run Shipping Corp of India Ltd. Both ships are being closely guided by naval assets to ensure safe transit through the strategically sensitive waters.