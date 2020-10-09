Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police arrested five persons Friday in connection with the murder of a sweet shop owner at Samantarapur area in this city. The accused have been identified as Dillip Kumar Behera, Balaram Behera, Sasmita Behera, Biswajit Barik and Rashmi Ranjan Barik. The accused have been forwarded to sub-divisional court here Bhubaneswar.

Sources said, Prabhakar Sahoo, the owner of a sweet stall at Samantarapur was hacked to death over business rivalry October 4. A resident of Boudh district, he had recently opened a sweetmeat shop at Samantrapur under Lingaraj police limits here.

After Prabhakar’s death his wife had lodged an FIR at Lingaraj police station. In the complaint she alleged that the owners of ‘Balaram Sweets’, a former employer of Prabhakar were involved in the ghastly murder of her husband. She told the media that Prabhakar used to work at a sweetmeat shop in the same market. However, he was left jobless after ‘Balaram Sweets’ closed down four-five months back.

Recently, Prabhakar had opened his own shop after arranging finances from sources. Parbhakar’s wife alleged that the father-son duo of ‘Balaram Sweets’, was livid with him over the success of his shop.

The father-son duo had attacked Prabhakra a few days prior to his murder and damaged his stall. However, they reached a compromise after the intervention of the police. Accordingly, Prabhakar paid back the money which he had taken as advance from ‘Balaram Sweets’.

