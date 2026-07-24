Baleshwar: A meeting was held at Fakir Mohan University (FMU) under the chairmanship of Aravind Agrawal, IAS, Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Higher Education Department, Government of Odisha, to review the University’s academic, research, and developmental initiatives.

The meeting was attended by Vice-Chancellor Prof Santosh Kumar Tripathy, District Collector Suryawanshi Mayur Vikas, Sub-Collector Shiv Malviya and Regional Director of Education, Balasore Region, Hemanta Kumar Gharai.

An extensive discussion was held on strengthening the university’s academic ecosystem, enhancing research collaborations, promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, improving student-centric services, and accelerating ongoing developmental projects.

The Commissionercum-Secretary appreciated the university’s recent achievements and emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts in transforming higher education through quality, innovation, and effective governance.

Registrar Kukumina Das, Chairman, PG Council, Prof Santosh Kumar Agarwalla, and heads of departments were also present.