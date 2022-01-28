Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police-Bhubaneswar arrested the mastermind of notorious Koi Bhai Nehin (KBN) gang Bubu Jena Friday. His house was previously raided November 10, 2020.

A source said that Nayapalli police arrested Jena from Delta Square area in the Capital City. The cops have seized a sword from his possession. A number of criminal cases are pending against Jena.

Seven members of the KBN gang were earlier arrested and were interrogated by the Commissionerate Police.

Activities of the gang had come to the fore after some videos of its members openly brandishing swords and firearms in the streets went viral on social media a few months ago.

Police will forward Jena to court seeking permission to take him on remand for further probe to ascertain his motive behind making such videos by using weapons and luxurious sedans.

“We had launched a manhunt to nab the KBN mastermind Bubu Jena who went underground following a police crackdown against the gang. Police earlier arrested seven members of the gang after identifying them from the viral videos,” a senior official said.

It may be mentioned here that following the surrender of two members Chenga and Sania of the gang before a local court, a special team of Commissionerate Police raided Jena’s house at Gandamunda.

Police had earlier bulldozed the house of Chenga after getting a tip-off that a number of firearms were stored in it. The gang is said to have 29 members. Police intensified action after registering cases.

The viral videos of KBN were shot on different days and uploaded on Instagram. A probe was carried out on the basis of the videos. A fresh video of the gang recently went viral on social media.

Some members of the notorious gang were seen partying in a sedan by parking it on the middle of a national highway in Bhubaneswar.

PNN