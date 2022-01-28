Bhubaneswar: Cold wave conditions returned after a gap of few days with several places experiencing a substantial dip in the minimum (night) temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre in Bhubaneswar said Friday morning.

Minimum temperatures in 10 places of the state plummeted below 11 degree Celsius and chilly weather prevailed in Interior and North Odisha, the meteorological centre stated on its Twitter handle.

As per the IMD centre, Daringbadi has recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 6.5 degree Celsius, followed by Phulbani and Keonjhar with 8°C each, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur, Boudh and Bhawanipatna with 9°C each, Angul 9.6°C, Koraput and Nayagarh 10°C each.

Bhubaneswar and Cuttack twin cities recorded a minimum (night) temperature of 12.1°C and 13°C, respectively.

Cold Wave conditions returned to the state due to entry of cold and dry wind from Northwestwards, which is likely to continue till January 30, the regional weather office mentioned.

“The night temperature is likely to drop by 3 to 4 degree Celsius in the next 48 hours. In view of the cold wave conditions, Yellow Warning has been issued for as many as six Odisha districts. Intensity of cold will be more in the next two days as compared to Friday’s weather. Besides, fog will also prevail across the state during these days,” a centre spokesperson informed.

PNN