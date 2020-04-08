Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police has banned all religious gatherings in the twin cities in view of the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent its spread.

The police said religious leaders have also come forward and appealed to people against any gathering in mosques and graveyards in connection with Sab-e-Barat April 9.

“In view of #COVID19 pandemic & related Rules/Guidelines, no religious congregation will be allowed anywhere in @cpbbsrctc. Happy to know that the religious leaders have come forward appealing against gathering in Mosques & Kabarstan in connection with Sab-E-Barat on 9th April,” the official handle of Commissionerate Police tweeted Tuesday evening.

https://twitter.com/cpbbsrctc/status/1247550425361862656

The Odisha government is now more vigilant on religious gathering following the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi. The COVID-19 spread in a big way from the Nizamuddin congregation, an official said.

The official said, a 60-year-old man from Surya Nagar, who is presently under treatment at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, had arranged a ‘puja’ at his residence before he was identified as a COVID-19 patient. At least nine persons having links to the Surya Nagar patient have so far been detected positive for coronavirus. Of the 42 coronavirus positive cases reported in Odisha, 34 alone are from Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has also banned large gatherings in crematorium in the event of death of any person belonging to any religion. Maximum 20 people are allowed to attend the funeral and they should maintain social distancing, an official said.

PNN & Agencies