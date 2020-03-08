Bhubaneswar: With Holi just round the corner, Commissionerate of Police have beefed up security to prevent any untoward incidents in the Odisha capital. Thirteen additional platoons of police will be deployed in the city to maintain law and order.

Commissionerate Police informed that there will be extra deployment of forces at all the major intersections and chowks in this city. People consuming alcohol will also be closely monitored. Stringent disciplinary action will be taken against those driving under the influence of alcohol. Breath analysers will be used at random to prevent drunk driving.

Police also said that a drive has already been launched to prevent miscreants from indulging in anti-social activities taking chance of the festivities. Known hooligans have been rounded up.

It should be stated here that a violent clash had taken place between two groups at CRPF Square in the city during Holi last year. Police are determined to prevent the recurrence of such events this time. DCP Anup Sahu said that police are on high alert to prevent any form of untoward incidents.

Fire brigade officials will also be active during the two-day festival. Fire brigade personnel will be present at important locations like Kuakhai Bridge and Tankapani Road Canal.

