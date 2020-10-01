Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police Thursday saved a woman in dramatic fashion after she was held hostage in the capital city of Odisha.

According to a source, a youth at PMG square close to Odisha Assembly in Bhubaneswar Thursday morning held a knife to a woman’s throat.

The hostage situation was shown on live television, as police negotiators approached the man to try to talk him down.

However, the police eventually managed to talk with the man and rescue the woman from his possession.

The woman has been rescued unharmed and taken to the hospital while the suspect has been taken into police custody, said Commissionerate Police.

His intentions are unknown but police said that prior to the hostage-taking, he was attempting to get into Odisha Assembly.

Notably, the Commissionerate Police clarified September 28 that it will not accord permission for protests, demonstrations or rallies on Gandhi Marg during the Monsoon Session of Odisha Legislative Assembly.

PNN