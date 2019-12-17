Bhubaneswar: Twin city Commissionerate Police here Monday said that female students and working women would be given the rank of special police officers (SPOs) to contain rising cases of atrocities against women.

Police Commissioner Sudhanshu Sarangi Monday said already 41 institutions including educational institutions and others in IT and corporate sectors have been approached to recommend their employees and students to be appointed as SPOs.

“The basic objective is to ensure that timely and swift action is taken against molesters as well as others harassing girls and women. SPOs will be given adequate training to handle such cases. They will act as a bridge between the society and police,” Sarangi said.

“Girls and women are not feeling safe in their educational institutions and workplaces. Many a time, they hesitate to lodge FIRs at police stations. Hence, we have decided to appoint special police officers from educational institutions and companies. The girls and women will be given special training as well,” he added.

Sarangi further informed that such trained SPOs will be made members of WhatsApp groups having senior police officials to ensure that the grievances are addressed at the earliest.

“There will be no remuneration for SPOs, but they will have special powers,” Sarangi said.

Girls and women have welcomed such an initiative of the Commissionerate Police.

