Bhubaneswar: The brutal mob lynching of a youth in Balianta on the outskirts of the capital has triggered a sharp political confrontation, with Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and Congress launching a blistering attack on the state government over what they described as a complete breakdown of law and order.

BJD Vice-President Sanjaya Das Burma strongly condemned the killing of Soumya Swain, a GRP constable May 7, near Ramchandrapur Bridge in Balianta, where he alleged Swain was beaten to death in the presence of police personnel.

Calling the incident deeply disturbing, Das Burma said it reflected the government’s total failure to maintain public safe ty in the capital region.

He also criticised the media statement issued by the GRP SP regarding the deceased’s alleged criminal background and demanded that Director General of Police (DGP) YB Khurania immediately intervene to withdraw such remarks.

Addressing a press conference along with Biju Mahila Janata Dal President Snehangini Chhuria, Das Burma alleged that a series of violent crimes reported across Odisha in recent days clearly indicate that the state’s law and order machinery has collapsed.

They accused the government of resorting to political rhetoric instead of taking decisive action against rising crime and alleged that administrative officials were being used to defend governance failures.

Odisha Congress also launched a scathing attack on the government, terming the Balianta incident a shocking example of administrative failure.

PCC spokesperson Sonali Sahu said the killing of Swain had outraged people across the state. Swain was allegedly tied up and beaten to death by villagers after accusations of misbehaving with two young women.

Sahu claimed that one of the women had immediately called the 112 emergency helpline, but the police failed to respond in time. She alleged that even after villagers repeatedly contacted police, there was no prompt intervention, leading an enraged mob to take the law into its own hands.

She blamed the government for the worsening law and order situation, alleging that incidents of rape, gang rape, murder, and robbery were rising alarmingly across Odisha. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed grief over the incident and directed DGP YB Khurania to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure strict action against all those involved.

The CM also instructed police authorities to remain vigilant and adopt stringent measures to prevent any recurrence of mob violence, emphasising that the rule of law must be upheld at all costs.