Bhubaneswar: The first Inter-Ministerial Sub-Committee meeting for Bhubaneswar Metro Project was convened Wednesday at Lok Seva Bhawan Conference Hall here, under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo.

Formed under the directive of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the sub-committee includes a panel of ministers and senior officials. The committee deliberated on several critical aspects of the metro project, including the comprehensive mobility plan (CMP), traffic decongestion strategies, and mechanisms for smooth inter-departmental coordination.

Emphasis was laid on creating an integrated and efficient public transportation system tailored to the City’s growing needs. Discussions also focused on the transition between rail and road networks and aligning infrastructure development with the City’s long-term urban planning goals. Notably, consultations have already begun with senior officials from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, including CEO Kalyan Patnaik, Vikas Kumar, and Pramit Garg.