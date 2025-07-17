Keonjhar: Three persons, including a woman and her daughter-in-law, were killed after lightning struck them during farm work in separate incidents under Telkoi police limits of Keonjhar district Wednesday. The deceased were identified as Namani Nayak, 26, her mother-in-law Rukmini Nayak, 60, of Binchabahal village, and Bipin Nayak, 35, of SN Purgoda village under Telkoi police limits.

Police sent the bodies for post-mortem and launched an investigation, Telkoi IIC Anjan Kumar Patra said. Lightning struck the two women when they were working on a farmland. They collapsed on the spot and died. Similarly, Bipin was also working on a farmland at SN Purgoda when lightning struck him during a thunderstorm.

Farmers working in nearby farmlands rescued him and rushed him to Telkoi community health centre where doctors pronounced him dead. Separate cases were registered and investigations are on, the IIC said.

