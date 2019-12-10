Bhubaneswar: A common PG entrance test in all subjects will be conducted in the universities from the next academic year on a specified date.

This was stated by Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo at a meeting of the vice-chancellors (VCs) of the state universities here, Tuesday.

Sahoo said that PG admissions to colleges and universities across the state will be through unified entrance exam from 2020 academic session. The decision was taken after complaints by students about the inconvenience in appearing for entrance tests on different dates for admission to postgraduate streams in different universities of Odisha.

He also asked the VCs to publish the Plus III exam results by June 15 every year so that the process of admission to PG courses in completed in time.

Informing about the common entrance examination, the minister said students won’t have to write multiple examinations for different universities. Instead, there will be only one examination which will be conducted on the same day across the state.

Sahoo said that the decision will facilitate students to take admission to the postgraduate streams in a university of their choice.

“If a student clears the single entrance test, he/she will be eligible to take administration in any university of the state,” Sahoo added.

VCs of 11 universities in the state participated in the meeting.