Mumbai: A complaint of ‘cheating’ has been filed against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and two other leaders in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district for seeking votes in the name of Hindutva, but not forming government with pre-poll ally BJP, an official said Thursday.

A written application in this regard against Uddhav Thackeray and two other party leaders was submitted Wednesday night at the Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad district, around 325km from here, by BJP supporter, Ratnakar Choure, the official said.

“We received the application for the same and have forwarded it to Special Branch,” the official informed.

According to the complainant, during the campaign for the October 21 Assembly election, Thackeray, newly-elected Sena MLA Pradeep Jaiswal (Aurangabad Central) and the party’s former MP Chandrakant Khaire sought votes for the Sena-BJP alliance in the name of protecting Hindutva.

On their appeal, the complainant said he and his family members, voters in the of Aurangabad Central constituency, cast their votes in favour of Jaiswal, the Sena-BJP alliance candidate from the seat.

After the results, the Sena snapped ties with the BJP (following differences over power-sharing formula) and did not form government with its pre-poll ally, Choure said in the application.

The complainant said he felt ‘cheated’ by Shiv Sena’s move as he and his family members had voted for the alliance candidate to protect Hindutva.

Choure then approached the Begumpura Police Station and submitted the application seeking registration of a case of ‘cheating’ against Thackeray and the two other leaders.

Choure said he will also write a letter to the Election Commission, seeking withdrawal of his vote cast in favour of Jaiswal and cancellation of the MLA’s election.

