Keonjhar: The sarpanch of Hatadihi panchayat in Keonjhar district declared complete shutdown for three villages for 48 hours. The decision was taken by sarpanch Anusuya Sethy after three persons from one village tested positive for coronavirus Friday. Sethy said that legal action will be initiated against shutdown violators.

Sarpanchs have been given the power to enforce shutdown if they feel it is necessary to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. “The shutdown has been imposed from 12 noon Friday to 12 noon Sunday in the villages. The three villages and its adjoining areas have been declared as ‘containment zone’ as a precautionary measure to contain the further spread of COVID-19”, said Sethy.

All public and vehicular movement has been strictly prohibited in the three villages. All shops will remain closed during the 48 hours. During this period, the local administration will try to trace out those, the infected persons have come in contact with.

So Keonjhar district has so far reported 11 COVID-19 cases out of which nine are active.

PNN