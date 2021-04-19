Mumbai: Composer Shravan Rathod, of popular music director duo Nadeem-Shravan is ‘very critical’. Shravan Rathod has been admitted to a city hospital here after testing positive for COVID-19, his son Sanjeev said Monday. The 66-year-old composer is currently under observation at SL Raheja hospital.

“He (Shravan) had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to SL Raheja hospital in Mahim. He is extremely critical right now. He has other comorbidities also,” Sanjeev, who is also a musician, said. “Doctors said they would keep him under observation for the next 24 hours. Please pray for his recovery,” he added. Sanjeev also said that his dad has been put on ventilator.

Musician Nadeem Saifi took to Instagram and requested fans to pray for Shravan. “With folded hands I am requesting all our friends and fans around the world to pray for the speedy recovery of my partner Shravan. He at the moment is in a critical condition in a Mumbai hospital,” Saifi said.

Nadeem-Shravan were among the most popular music composers in the 90s. They gave chartbuster soundtracks in films like Aashiqui (1990), Saajan (1991), Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pardes and Raja Hindustani, headlined by Aamir Khan.

After their split in mid 2000s, the duo reunited to compose for David Dhawan’s Do Knot Disturb in 2009.