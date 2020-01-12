Nimapada: Three persons were injured after a part of the ceiling collapsed on them at Charichhak community health center (CHC) under the Nimapada block in Puri district Saturday.

The injured have been identified as Munni Bibi, Mehrun Bibi and Iftesham Bibi from Baharena village. Two of them were undergoing treatment at the female ward while the third victim was attending to them, said a source.

According to an eye witness, a piece of concrete slab fell unexpectedly injuring the women and the attendant. Several other patients undergoing treatment in that ward including Rashmita Muduli, Ritanjali Nayak and Barsa Bhoi are in a state of panic.

Meanwhile, Dr. Sukant Kumar Jena, the doctor in charge of treatment said, “The women have sustained minor injuries after the slab fell on them. They have been shifted to another room for treatment.”

Several sources pointed out that this is not the first such incident at the hospital. Similar instances have taken place a number of times earlier as well. That said, repair work is yet to be undertaken.

PNN