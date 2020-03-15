New Delhi: ATK won an unprecedented third Indian Super League title with a 3-1 win over Chennaiyin FC. The match played in front of a Fatorda Stadium that was closed to spectators due to the spread of coronavirus around the country but there was no cutbacks on the fanfare that comes with a final, including the firecrackers and confetti during the trophy-lifting ceremony.

Twitter tried to make up for the missing fans in the stadiums by getting their tweets on to the confetti. “Hero Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) gave the classic celebration confetti a Tweet makeover, with top #TrueLove Tweets being shortlisted and printed on the confetti that showered down on the footballers. Let’s take a look at some of the Tweets that found themselves on the confetti (sic.),” said the social media giant.”

“The #HeroISLFinal may have been held behind closed doors, but Twitter ensured that fan love and cheers reached the players through the Tweet confetti showering down on the winners. As the winning team were presented the trophy, Hero ISL (@IndSuperLeague) became the first Indian sports league to collaborate with Twitter on this one-of-a-kind on-ground experience that took Tweets offline (sic.).”

IANS