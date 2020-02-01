The film festival, organised by JD Centre of Art in association with Department of Tourism and Odia Language Literature and Culture department, promises films from different countries, interactions and workshops

ON OFFER

48 movies from 13 countries will be screened at the Festival

Master classes by Chinese artist Weipu Chang on Chinese paintings

Workshop by National Award winning filmmakers Nandan Saxena and Kavita Bahl on 4K digital filmmaking.

Musical Performances by singer Vidya Shah and music and dance by tribal troupes of Odisha

Illustrated lectures by internationally acclaimed artist and founder-curator of the Kochi Biennale Bose Krishnamachari on the Biennale

Actor Nandita Das will talk about art of making a period film, with readings from her new and first book, ‘Manto & I’

BHUBANESWAR: The people of the city will get the chance to experience international films by renowned filmmakers at the 13th International Film Festival on Art & Artists organised by JD Centre of Art in association with Department of Tourism and Odia Language Literature and Culture department, Govt of Odisha at Idcol Auditorium from February 7 to 9, 2020.

Apart from screening of this year’s award-winning international and Indian movies, the film festival will also organise master classes and workshops conducted by eminent artists, filmmakers and craftspeople. The event is set to be an intimate and special festival where interesting interactions will take place, not just in formal but also in informal spaces.

Siddhartha Das Vice Chairman of JDCA said the vision of JD Centre of Art (JDCA) is to create an Art Centre that preserves and promotes traditional and contemporary art, without boundaries. JDCA has organised twelve film festivals on Art and Artist. From the 11th edition, the festival went international and at the 12th Film Festival, 39 films were screened, made by filmmakers from 11 countries. Eminent filmmakers and artists from across the country interacted with the audience.

In addition to a diverse film programme, the International Festival celebrates the arts showcasing the best of traditional crafts and textiles, art and audio-visual installations, poetry, music and performances by tribal troupes. Illustrated lectures and great Odia cuisine will be the attraction of the festival. .

The festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik February 7 at Idcol auditorium. This year 48 films from 13 countries (Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Greece, India, Israel, Kazakhstan, Mexico, Myanmar, United Kingdom,USA) will be screened that span the gamut of the arts: visual and performing arts, traditional arts and crafts, design and architecture, communities and culture and animation. Films on different genres such as fiction, documentary, animation and many more, will be screened. Several other films will be also be showcased that will present Odisha’s incredible artistic traditions and living heritage.

The festival is a blend of different forms of art— reel or otherwise. Apart from films the festival will also focus on art and crafts. There will be master classes by Chinese artist Weipu Chang on Chinese paintings, Workshop by National Award winning filmmakers Nandan Saxena and Kavita Bahl on 4K digital filmmaking. Musical Performances by singer Vidya Shah and music and dance by tribal troupes of Odisha.

There will also be illustrated lectures by internationally acclaimed artist and founder-curator of the Kochi Biennale Bose Krishnamachari on the Biennale. The festival will also see eminent filmmaker and actor Nandita Das talk about art of making a period film, with readings from her new and first book, Manto & I which is a comprehensive exposition of her journey with the 20th century Urdu writer, Saadat Hasan Manto, through celluloid and beyond.

Some of the movies that will be main attraction of this festival are Gurrumul, a 2018 Australian documentary film about the life of Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu. The movie has been directed by Paul Damien Williams of Australia. The movie is an emotive portrait of one Australian’s most important musicians and indigenous artist. Blind from birth, he found purpose and meaning through songs and music inspired by his community. This award-winning film premiered at the Berlinale (Berlin Film Festival) in February 2018. This will be the opening movie of the festival.

Human’s Music directed by Yann Arthus-Bertrand, composed by Armand Amar, France is a stunning collection of portraits and aerial photography of people, culture and nature by acclaimed French environmentalist, journalist and photographer Yann Arthus-Bertrand, emphasized by composer Armand Amar’s award-winning compositions.

Cara de Diablo, directed by Mariano Rentería Garnica from Mexico, is a beautiful film that shows the work of Mexican master craftsman, Felipe Horta, who keeps alive the tradition of handcrafted ‘devil face’ masks for Mexican nativity dances.

Apart from international movies some of the award winning national movies will also be screened such as Decoding Shankar, by Deepti Sivan will be personality sketch of the innovative singer Shankar Mahadevan, who explored both the classical and the commercial musical worlds.

Raghu Rai: an Unframed Portrait, by Avani Rai is a documentary and a personal insight into one of the world’s most celebrated photographers, directed by his daughter Avani Rai. The film becomes a portrait not only of a passionate photographer, but also of a father-daughter relationship in which the camera is a source of both connection and friction.

Legacy of a Painter, by Nutan Manmohan is poignant film that looks at the artistic journey of the famed tribal Gond artist,

Odia movies such as Through the Eyes of an Artist, by Abhishek Swain, Shrikshetra Ru Sahijata by Ashutosh Pattnaik, Kabir Ke Julahe by Pankaja Sethi, will also be screened at the festival.

The festival will conclude February 9, 2020.