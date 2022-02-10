New Delhi: Congress MP Manickam Tagore Thursday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the incident of replacing the National Flag with RSS/ ABVP flag in an educational institution in Karnataka which tantamount to insulting the Tricolour.

The MP has sought to direct the government to take strict action against the violators.

The incident pertains to Karnataka where a few people are seen hoisting RSS flag in the college campus amid protests on the hijab row, Manickam Tagore said.

The hijab row started last month with a few students of Udupi Government Pre-University College wearing hijab being denied permission to attend classes. The college authorities maintained that the students, who used to come without hijabs, suddenly started coming in hijab. The students later went on to protest refusing to attend classes without hijab. The issue became a controversy and spread to other districts, leading to tension and even violence.

The state government on Tuesday declared a three-day holiday in wake of the tensions.

State Minority Education Institutions Association President Mohammad Imtiaz has submitted a complaint to the State Police Chief Praveen Sood regarding minorities being targeted in connection with the hijab row.

“The protests are targeting minorities. Few of them are trying to destroy the law and order situation. They are attempting to create unrest in the society and create a controversy. Raghupathy Bhat, BJP MLA who is also President of School Development Management Committee of Udupi Pre University Women’s College, is responsible for the crisis,” the complaint stated.