Bhubaneswar: The state unit of Congress party Saturday accused the state government of failing to provide affordable treatment at the state-run hospitals.

Congress leader Pradeep Majhi said that unable to bear Covid treatment costs in Odisha, many patients and their relatives are migrating to other states for better treatment at affordable costs.

“The state government has been earning more than Rs 5,000 crore annually from the sales of domestic and foreign liquor but it does not have enough money to bear the treatment costs of Covid patients. Many people in Odisha recently were forced to seek crowdfunding on social media. The state government should answer as to why ECMO machines have not been installed in government hospitals for which many were forced to move to other states for the high-cost treatment,” he said.

He also added, “The government has been boasting of several infrastructure facilities at state-run hospitals but many things still remain only on paper. Who is to be blamed for this? Every life is precious. Death of people in 18 to 45 years age group is a matter of serious concern. Is the government not for the poor?”

The leader also questioned the state and the Union governments for their alleged failure in covering more people under the vaccination programme.

“The people of the state are struggling to get vaccines. There is no answer with the state government to the question as to how much time will it take to vaccinate the entire population and ensure their lives. The Union government on the other hand is not giving a clear idea as to when the people will be fully vaccinated,” he said.

The Supreme Court had earlier ordered that affordable treatment is the right of the citizens and that the states have to ensure that, but this is not happening, rued Majhi.